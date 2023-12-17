Over employment changed my life

I 28F taught myself to code last year and landed my first software engineering job and after 1 YOE I got a second job in the same tech stack. I’m now at $200K salary and $20-30K in bonuses depending on some factors. I just paid off my school debt and a brand new car and I was able to give my parents $$$$ just because and I have 0 credit card debt. I am now working to pay off my whole mortgage. I’m posting this because when I first posted about OE a lot of comments told me I was “asking too much” and “didn’t know enough”. I just want to share this so if you’re a junior dev looking to try over employment to not be stopped by negative comments. Obviously understand your bandwidth but being over employed changed my whole standard of living.