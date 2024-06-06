qwertyCoder in  
Software Engineer  

Fang is dead, long live the Magnificent 7

If you haven't heard yet, there's a new term people are using: The Magnificent 7. It refers to stocks that have had outstanding performance in last few year. Specifically in 2023 performance:


  • Nvidia (NVDA): +239%
  • Meta Platforms (META): +194%
  • Tesla (TSLA): +102%
  • Amazon (AMZN): +81%
  • Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL): +58%
  • Microsoft (MSFT): +57%
  • Apple (AAPL): +48%


I don't really liek that Tesla in this list but this is a solid investment portfolio starting point.


ninaiPhone  
Waiting for Tesla to fall - can’t stand Elon Musk!!!
22

