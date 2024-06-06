Fang is dead, long live the Magnificent 7

If you haven't heard yet, there's a new term people are using: The Magnificent 7. It refers to stocks that have had outstanding performance in last few year. Specifically in 2023 performance:





Nvidia (NVDA): +239%

Meta Platforms (META): +194%

Tesla (TSLA): +102%

Amazon (AMZN): +81%

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL): +58%

Microsoft (MSFT): +57%

Apple (AAPL): +48%





I don't really liek that Tesla in this list but this is a solid investment portfolio starting point.



