Google Lay Offs
Sadly and expectedly, Google (technically Alphabet) lays off 12,000 people.
Sundar's message:
WSJ:
From what I gathered from friends there, impacted folks in US have been informed today.
In other countries, it's taking more time and unclear if it will be via manager/HR in person or email and when.
dimisjimDevOps Engineer
how is it that he takes full responsibility but at the same time he makes no mention of cuts to his own salary and benefits?
lanyardSoftware Engineer
It's not the time to do that right now
