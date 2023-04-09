From Culinary Arts to Software Engineering: My Career Change Journey





Hello, Levels.fyi community! I'm excited to share with you my journey from being a chef to pursuing a career in software engineering.

After spending several years in the culinary industry, I realized that my true passion lies in technology and software. I love the idea of building and creating something that can make a difference in people's lives. With that in mind, I decided to take the leap and make a career change.





I've been studying computer science for the past year and have been building small projects to practice and sharpen my skills. However, as I begin to apply for software engineering jobs, I'm finding that the process can be quite daunting. That's why I'm turning to the Levels.fyi community for help and advice.





I'm hoping to connect with more senior software engineers who can offer tips and tricks on how to stand out during the job application process. What skills and experience do employers look for when hiring software engineers? Are there any specific coding languages or tools that I should focus on?





Additionally, I would love to hear from anyone who has gone through a similar career change. How did you make the transition from your previous career to software engineering? What challenges did you face, and how did you overcome them?





I'm grateful for any advice or guidance that the Levels.fyi community can offer. Thank you in advance for your help, and I'm excited to continue on this journey towards becoming a software engineer!