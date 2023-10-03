Given the responsibilities in this JD, how much should the compensation be?





Join us and play a pivotal role in shaping the way users interact with our expansive brand portfolio. In this leadership position, you'll be responsible for guiding the UX strategy and ensuring its alignment with our business objectives.





What You'll Do:





Ownership and Leadership:

- Oversee the UX strategy and ensure it aligns with company objectives.

- Lead UX projects from inception to completion, maintaining a focus on quality and user engagement.

- Be the primary advocate for user-focused design within the organization.





Team Development:

- Mentor and develop the UX team, identifying areas for growth and training.

- Offer constructive critiques to foster ongoing improvement.





Collaboration and Teamwork:

- Promote a collaborative environment among UX designers, developers, and other key stakeholders.

- Mediate disagreements to maintain a positive team dynamic and smooth project flow.





Communication Skills:

- Articulate design ideas, reasoning, and user data to cross-functional teams and senior leadership.

- Advocate for the user experience in presentations and strategy discussions.





Technical Expertise:

- Utilize your knowledge of enterprise-level applications to enhance user experiences.





Project Management:

- Create detailed project plans, allocate resources, and set milestones.

- Structure workflows for maximum efficiency.





Problem-Solving:

- Work with stakeholders to define project goals and align them with business and user needs.

- Proactively identify and solve potential issues to mitigate risks.





Stakeholder Relations:

- Foster strong relationships with internal stakeholders, incorporating their feedback into the design process.





Resource Management:

- Efficiently allocate team resources based on individual strengths and project needs.





Innovation and Quality:

- Keep abreast of industry trends to drive innovation.

- Inspire the team to consistently deliver high-quality, impactful user experiences.





Who You Are:

- Over 10 years of experience in UX design and leadership.

- Proficient in design software like Adobe Creative Suite, Sketch, Figma.

- Excellent communication and leadership abilities.

- In-depth knowledge of UX research methods.

- Familiar with Agile and Lean processes.

- Able to excel in a fast-paced setting.

