Career Change
Planning on Moving into Robotic Software Engineering from Fullstack Software Engineering(Mostly on WebApps or Mobile app).
I have always been interested in Robotics.
How difficult is that transition? Will I need to take a pay dip and apply to Junior level roles?
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer at Amazon
Robotics could mean a lot of different things. Are you working on software closer to the hardware or on motion capabilities or on AI / ML type of stuff, etc? In either case, there's a skills adjustment but it's doable. You likely would come in at a junior role just as if you switched from backend to frontend engineering.
BhfbuSoftware Engineer
AI/ML stuff seems pretty interesting to me right now, thanks for the insight
