Sr. Software Engineer LF Referrals

The title says most of it.

6 years of experience 
Mostly backend and platform (infrastructure) experience.

Bored of my Company and looking for something fresh and new.

If you need more info about experience in certain technologies, please ask.
MindflayerBackend Software Engineer  
Haha same, 8 YOE
19g617l4zstgzfSoftware Engineer  
If you want a referral to my company, happy to give them out. Whats your experience in mostly for tech stack?
