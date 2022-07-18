19g617l4zstgzf in
Sr. Software Engineer LF Referrals
The title says most of it.
6 years of experience
Mostly backend and platform (infrastructure) experience.
Bored of my Company and looking for something fresh and new.
If you need more info about experience in certain technologies, please ask.
4
10000
Sort by:
MindflayerBackend Software Engineer
Haha same, 8 YOE
1
19g617l4zstgzfSoftware Engineer
If you want a referral to my company, happy to give them out. Whats your experience in mostly for tech stack?
1
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,481