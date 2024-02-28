subwayatnight in
Looking for a company that will allow me to work overseas
Due to a change in personal circumstances, I'll have to work (I have to be, but work still needs to be happening) a week each month from my home country which means I'll have to leave my current employer so I would like to know about opportunities/companies in the NYC area that would allow me to work from a different country 60 days a year.
My current company allows 30 days, which wouldn't be enough unless I combined with vacation days.
