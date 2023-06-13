ThatLinuxGuy in
Google Recruitment L3
I have over 3 years of experience in embedded systems working in c and some experience in web technology also, A recruiter from Google reached out to me on LinkedIn and asked me to set up a meet-up to discuss the roles that are available for me. I'm currently doing a master's in data science, I wanted to pursue a career as a data scientist. Should I express my interest or take the role that suits my previous experience considering the current market situation? I'm in a dilemma here, any thoughts are appreciated
Thank you
4
2252
geek01
Take the opportunity if you are getting google offer and prepare for your data science thing , and when you think you are prepared enough just approach some people there out to switch the project . Don't leave the offer if you are getting in your previous domain
4
ChessTaki88
Agree with this, you should definitely take what's in front of you right now and use the opportunity to keep working at your data science skills
