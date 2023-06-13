Google Recruitment L3

I have over 3 years of experience in embedded systems working in c and some experience in web technology also, A recruiter from Google reached out to me on LinkedIn and asked me to set up a meet-up to discuss the roles that are available for me. I'm currently doing a master's in data science, I wanted to pursue a career as a data scientist. Should I express my interest or take the role that suits my previous experience considering the current market situation? I'm in a dilemma here, any thoughts are appreciated





Thank you