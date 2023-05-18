James1989 in
GE Power LPB1 band salary
I got selected for lead Engineer (LPB1 band) in ge power Hyderabad.
How should i negotiate salary?
what is range of salary for LPB1 band in ge power?
Does ge power negotiate salary?
My current salary is 20.36 LPA including bonus. And total experience is 12 years.
Thank you for helping out.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Always negotiate salary. Use any leverage you have like competing interviews/offers, current salary, bonuses, etc. and that should help. I don't know the ranges unfortuantely.
1
James1989Networking
Thank you for feedback
