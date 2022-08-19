Anoninsg in
CV - acceptable data points
I am wondering how much data (numbers) can I put in my CV without it becoming a true representation of my company's metrics? I work in payments and i am not sure if it is right to put the actual number of subscribers we've reached, since it's not publicly available information.
So here I'm seeking inputs on how do I make a CV with adequate amount of data points without divulging sensitive information. Thank you!
1
967
Sort by:
KsonxkwoSoftware Engineer
I don’t think revealing a “roughly 45,000” users when the actual number is 47148 will be a problem.
About
Public
Product Manager
Members
11,217