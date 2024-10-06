Guide a begginer

Hi im a student and im studying ina math field

I want to get a advice bcz im realy confused about everything

My country has a hard exam for entering to university this exam has chem physic and all of the math fields

And my school scores have 40 perecent of that exam too

These days im thinking about learning on of the engineerins field like it and learning python or c# bcz i think learning this kind of fields are realy efficent for my future

But some people says that this 2 years of school is so important

What do think guys should i just focus on studying and put time for doing the tests or ...just study good for school scors and put time on learning python instead ?

16 years old student-