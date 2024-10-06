Guide a begginer

IMGTA in  
Hi im a student and im studying ina math field 
I want to get a advice bcz im realy confused about everything 
My country has a hard exam for entering to university this exam has chem physic and all of the math fields 
And my school scores have 40 perecent of that exam too 
These days im thinking about learning on of the engineerins field like it and learning python or c# bcz i think learning this kind of fields are realy efficent for my future 
But some people says that this 2 years of school is so important 
What do think guys should i just focus on studying and put time for doing the tests or ...just study good for school scors and put time on learning python instead  ? 
16 years old student-
Grind JEE.
