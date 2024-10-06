IMGTA in
Guide a begginer
Hi im a student and im studying ina math field
I want to get a advice bcz im realy confused about everything
My country has a hard exam for entering to university this exam has chem physic and all of the math fields
And my school scores have 40 perecent of that exam too
These days im thinking about learning on of the engineerins field like it and learning python or c# bcz i think learning this kind of fields are realy efficent for my future
But some people says that this 2 years of school is so important
What do think guys should i just focus on studying and put time for doing the tests or ...just study good for school scors and put time on learning python instead ?
16 years old student-
2
2726
Sort by:
caffeinejunk1eeSoftware Engineer
Grind JEE.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,580