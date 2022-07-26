njvqUIYBihb2 in
How are you keeping track of your job applications?
I've been using a spreadsheet to track the companies I've applied to but I'm curious if anyone else has tools they are willing to share to keep thing organized.
Project Manager
I used a template I found on LinkedIn from a recruiter named Amanda Petersen. This is the basic gist of it. I've since added columns for recruiter linkedin profiles, other employees/contacts/referrals, and projects/assignments they might ask me to complete. https://airtable.com/shrpUifW6kdze6ldW/tblijSpkKmt2oLiJF/viwFUOLlGvmOT8EJn?blocks=hide
