19g6vl27sqrb6 in  
iOS Engineer  

Remote work at apple?

I thought remote work wasnt happening over at 🍎, but a recruiter just sent me an RTR for an 8 month software developer role with em? Lol

Anyone else getting remote offers from apple? 
2
1672
Sort by:
kIsiwmIaownsbudComputer Science  
You think they are going to do more of that? I know the internship offers were canceled so maybe this is the fix?
1
kjdwIPdqwfSoftware Engineer  
I think you're thinking about meta. Haven't heard of that happening at apple.

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,318