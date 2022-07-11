19g6vl27sqrb6 in
Remote work at apple?
I thought remote work wasnt happening over at 🍎, but a recruiter just sent me an RTR for an 8 month software developer role with em? Lol
Anyone else getting remote offers from apple?
Computer Science
You think they are going to do more of that? I know the internship offers were canceled so maybe this is the fix?
1
Software Engineer
I think you're thinking about meta. Haven't heard of that happening at apple.
