Startup salary expectations

I'm considering joining an AI/ML startup co-founded by my research professor after collaborating with him for the past year. During initial discussions, I told them in the ballpark of $100k as my salary expectation, though I'm now questioning if I undersold myself.





The startup secured Series A funding 9 months ago, and the team is planning a larger Series B round in a month or so (less than a year old startup). The current team consists of approximately 20 employees, with like 6 of them being part-time professors. I would be one of three engineers responsible for building the AI inference infrastructure, with my role split evenly between research and engineering.





The position is fully remote (So I can visit my family back home for a few months and keep working), and the team has a great publishing record. I would produce 2-3 papers there before my PhD starts, which would be in my specific area of research, a big factor for me. I anticipate a base salary of around $100k; we haven't yet discussed equity or benefits, including health insurance coverage, that I really need. They want me to start literally 1 day after my graduation.





For context, I'm completing my BS in CS (from a top 40 state school) next week and have three options:

An AI consulting firm where I previously interned offers a $90k base salary, a $10k performance-based bonus, and comprehensive benefits (401k, great health insurance, free lunches, and a snack bar). Could ask for a bigger base but won't be higher than $105k in the best case. While the team culture is chill and the workload relatively easy, growth potential is almost zero, and projects mostly implement current AI tech. I could get a month of PTO to go home and see my family. They know about my PhD plans and are fine with that, even offering to stay part-time during the PhD.

The Startup I described. An important factor is that I'm actively applying for PhD programs, and this would practically be a 50% PreDoctoral appointment in the area of research that I want to pursue, which makes it very attractive. They also know about PhD plans and offered to stay part-time during the PhD.

I could tap into my connections at Google and have a nonzero chance of getting an SWE position, but no research, and I am unsure if it makes sense with only 8-9 more months before a PhD would start.





