GF Refuses to apply for jobs

I'm a current medical student about to start residency. My gf of 7 years has a cs degree from Cornell, yet she refuses to apply for cs jobs. She had no cs internships while at Cornell and has 0 connections. Her previous job was at the us patent office where she was fired for low production. She was fired about 1.5 years ago and has not been doing any job searching at all. What is the next best course of action? I'm tired of her free loading and I'm sorry if this post is too blunt. I've tried to get her to see a psychiatrist because she obviously has some psychiatric issues but she also refuses. I'm at my wits end.