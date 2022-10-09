Nsiu81649 in
Today in tech: Salt grain sized cameras developed at Princeton
https://www.freethink.com/technology/salt-grain-micro-camera?fbclid=IwAR3uLswAe4FJuk7WeM6LdfeUyuCD25bmJTVOYvbZaXbUWxVlcrTDnsuVsvY
Tldr: its getting more creepy out here. The hills are not the only things that have eyes.
v24n82g4Hardware Engineer
Phone case companies are salivating rn lol
1
v24n82g4Hardware Engineer
Them and Corning, the glass manufacturer. I wonder how far away we are to seeing this adopted...
