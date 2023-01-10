ferryboat in  
Software Engineer  

Coinbase to cut another 20% in layoffs

Following their layoffs in June of last year, Coinbase is doing yet another round of layoffs after a weak Q4.

2
2381
Sort by:
BrooklynBrokeBusiness Analyst  
High risk = high reward, but is also high risk. I prefer low risk = medium reward. Medium is a government job that pays over 100k instead of a tech job that pays over 350k.
2

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,435