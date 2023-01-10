ferryboat in
Coinbase to cut another 20% in layoffs
Following their layoffs in June of last year, Coinbase is doing yet another round of layoffs after a weak Q4.
Lot of projects are getting abandoned. https://techcrunch.com/2023/01/10/coinbase-to-cut-20-jobs-and-abandon-several-projects/
BrooklynBroke
High risk = high reward, but is also high risk. I prefer low risk = medium reward. Medium is a government job that pays over 100k instead of a tech job that pays over 350k.
