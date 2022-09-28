US Companies Are Reshoring Jobs From China at Record Levels After decades of outsourcing jobs

U.S. companies are on pace to bring back 350,000 jobs in part, due to the trade war with China and rising tariffs. The Chinese economy is tanking due to housing market regulations, covid lockdowns, corporate crackdowns and busting up conglomerates, AND climate change issues that have sapped their electric grid of hydro power. Idk if you guys have seen but they are on the verge of pulling out stimulus packages to ignite the economy.





All that said, companies are reshoring to untangle their books from the issues oveerseas but really, who knows if thats actually going to help since we are SO RELIANT on their products and financial sector.





The CHIPS Act passed recently is hopefully going to be what the country needs for blue and white collar workers.