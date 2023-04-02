Actively seeking new opportunities as a Data Analyst and Data Scientist
Hello all,
I am an aspiring Data Analyst and Data Scientist, based in Hyderabad, Telangana, India who is currently unemployed and actively seeking new opportunities in this field. I have a great passion for data and a deep understanding of various analytics tools and techniques. I am confident that I will be a valuable asset to any team.
Throughout my education and previous experience, I have honed my skills in Python, Jupyter Notebook, IBM Cognos Analytics, Excel, and Tableau, among other tools. I have also worked on a variety of projects, including a major project to recognize medicinal plant leaves and their medicinal uses using a Convolutional Neural Network. I am a hard worker with a strong ability to solve problems and collaborate with others.
My LinkedIn profile: Ashish Raj | LinkedIn
My GitHub Profile: RajAshish31 (Ashish Raj) (github.com)
I am available to relocate in other countries as well but will need sponsorship and relocation assistance.
If you or someone you know is looking for a dedicated Data Analyst or Data Scientist to join your team, please do not hesitate to contact me. I look forward to putting my skills to work and helping your company achieve its goals. Thank you for your interest.
Best regards,
Ashish Raj
If you're based in London (UK), Hamburg (Germany), Sydney or Melbourne (Australia) or New York (US), then you can apply for The Data School program.
It's an excellent training program where they pay you through training teaching you how to use Tableau and Alteryx to an advanced level for four months, and then you go on client sites on placements.
https://www.thedataschool.co.uk/apply