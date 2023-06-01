BrooklynBroke in  
Business Analyst  

Could you guys provide some #s comparing 2017 and 2022?

Could you guys provide number of users or yearly salary data points between 2017 and now? Also, could you post revenue #s comparing 2017 and 2022? I am just curious to see how much this site has grown in 6 years.

Business Insider, eFinancial Careers, and Dice  reference your website.

If you don't ask, you don't get.

LuckyBoiSales Engineer  
Brooklyn Broke I asked for a similar feature basically to calculate how crap the market is or isn't getting haven't seen anything so far.

