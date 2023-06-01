BrooklynBroke in
Could you guys provide some #s comparing 2017 and 2022?
Could you guys provide number of users or yearly salary data points between 2017 and now? Also, could you post revenue #s comparing 2017 and 2022? I am just curious to see how much this site has grown in 6 years.
Business Insider, eFinancial Careers, and Dice reference your website.
If you don't ask, you don't get.
1
781
Sort by:
LuckyBoiSales Engineer
Brooklyn Broke I asked for a similar feature basically to calculate how crap the market is or isn't getting haven't seen anything so far.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,456