Deliveroo vs servicenow.. Need to decide real soon





Hi can you help me decide between servicenow and deliveroo.





Catch: I want to put a lot of emphasis on Wlb because I am pursuing online masters with my job.





Snow offer:

25LPA + 35k$ equity over 4 years





Deliveroo : 43 base 10% variable so around 48 (will take a lot of time for me to reach this tc and that's why this offer is tempting)









Also I have joined servicenow like a week back .





Its a huge TC bump for me in deliveroo





Please help me decide what to do

TIA