Internship Offer Advice
I am extremely lucky to be in this position but need to decide between three offers for the upcoming summer pretty soon. Any help is greatly appreciated, final internship before graduation.
- Dell Technologies | SWE Intern | Austin, TX Intern: $32/hr + Free Housing + Unknown Stipend | Expected FT TC: 122k (but could technically be $95-125k, not sure how their packages work)
- P&G | AI Engineer Intern | Cincinnati, OH Intern: $39/hr + $1,900 Stipend | Expected FT TC: $108k | Seems to be a SWE role on AI-focused support team
- Wells Fargo | SWE Intern | Columbus, OH Intern: $48/hr + $2,500 Stipend | Expected FT TC: $100k | Highest intern pay but lower FT comp, older technologies it seems
Key Considerations: FT potential, company recognition, experience quality, location, tech focus
Personal Thoughts:
Dell is in coolest city for me personally and is an actual tech company and tech city, lower intern pay but does that matter long term probably not. P&G having AI Engineer title is cool but wont really be doing much more than a data engineer mixed with swe. Wells Fargo is a really good internship offer but their starting package seems to be consistent at 100k unless in NYC or SF
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
First of all, congratulations! 3 offers to choose from gives you a luxury that most people don't have, so good on you for the work you've put into getting here. If we're evaluating just the internship offers (pay aside), then I think it's important to factor in how much you think you'll learn or how impactful the work you'll be doing actually is. Then, even if you decide you don't want to stay full time, you'll have something good for your resume. That said, I think Dell is the move here even though it's the lowest pay. It being a dedicated tech company probably means you'll be working with a better tech stack and would lead to more transferrable skills imo.
14
apigoblin403Computer Science
Hi there, thank you so much for the thoughtful reply. I think you essentially summed up what my gut had been telling me and why I have been leaning that way. Honestly, I think all three offers are pretty close, but I think being at a Tech company just gives Dell that slight edge not to mention the location is a plus for me as well. I think some people vote WF because of the 48/hr pay but the fact that Dell covers my housing adds a good 1000-1500 a month onto total comp (also not really as important as full time offer pay to me anyways).
3
