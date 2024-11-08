Internship Offer Advice

Poll

I am extremely lucky to be in this position but need to decide between three offers for the upcoming summer pretty soon. Any help is greatly appreciated, final internship before graduation.





Dell Technologies | SWE Intern | Austin, TX Intern: $32/hr + Free Housing + Unknown Stipend | Expected FT TC: 122k (but could technically be $95-125k, not sure how their packages work) P&G | AI Engineer Intern | Cincinnati, OH Intern: $39/hr + $1,900 Stipend | Expected FT TC: $108k | Seems to be a SWE role on AI-focused support team Wells Fargo | SWE Intern | Columbus, OH Intern: $48/hr + $2,500 Stipend | Expected FT TC: $100k | Highest intern pay but lower FT comp, older technologies it seems

Key Considerations: FT potential, company recognition, experience quality, location, tech focus





Personal Thoughts:

Dell is in coolest city for me personally and is an actual tech company and tech city, lower intern pay but does that matter long term probably not. P&G having AI Engineer title is cool but wont really be doing much more than a data engineer mixed with swe. Wells Fargo is a really good internship offer but their starting package seems to be consistent at 100k unless in NYC or SF