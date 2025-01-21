KeeperofTheHouse in
Salary Expectations for a Front-End Developer with Management Experience
I’ve been working as a front-end developer for 6 months and have prior experience in management and other relevant fields. While my coding experience is relatively new, I bring a lot of value in terms of leadership, project management, and overall experience.
In terms of compensation, I value myself at $150k given the combination of my technical skills and broader capabilities.
For those with similar experience or knowledge of the industry:
What would be a realistic salary range to aim for in this situation?
How would you recommend I approach negotiations to emphasize my management background alongside my coding abilities?
Any advice or feedback would be greatly appreciated!
KeeperofTheHouseSoftware Engineer a day ago
Thank you for your detailed response! I appreciate the perspective. To provide some context, I’m transitioning into front-end development with a background that includes several years of business ownership and management experience. While my technical experience in development is currently limited, I’m actively upskilling through bootcamps and projects, and I’m confident in my ability to deliver value quickly once onboarded.
I completely understand that a $150k salary may be ambitious for someone just starting in front-end development. My thought process was that my previous experience in leadership, problem-solving, and project execution could potentially complement the technical skills I’m acquiring, making me a more valuable candidate.
That said, I’ve been researching job postings and setting realistic expectations while focusing on improving my technical expertise. I’m curious—based on your experience, how do you think candidates with strong transferable skills but limited coding experience could position themselves for higher compensation or leadership pathways in this field over time?
Thanks again for your insight! It’s incredibly helpful as I navigate this career pivot.
1
For just 6 months of front end experience, $150k seems a bit high. I guess it also depends on the COL/location. One way to think about it is based off of your experience alone, you should expect to be paid similar to a new college graduate.
But of course, a company is going to take into account your other experience which is where the details on that experience come into play.
A good place to start is by looking at job postings. Based off of your skills and experiences what is the salary for jobs that you have high level of confidence in performing well at? Yes a company might pay you a little bit more for relevant experience, but at the end of the day, they are going to pay you for the job they are hiring you to do. So if they’re hiring you to be an individual contributing front end developer you’re going to be paid more like one than a manager.