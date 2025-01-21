Salary Expectations for a Front-End Developer with Management Experience

Poll

I’ve been working as a front-end developer for 6 months and have prior experience in management and other relevant fields. While my coding experience is relatively new, I bring a lot of value in terms of leadership, project management, and overall experience.





In terms of compensation, I value myself at $150k given the combination of my technical skills and broader capabilities.





For those with similar experience or knowledge of the industry:





What would be a realistic salary range to aim for in this situation?





How would you recommend I approach negotiations to emphasize my management background alongside my coding abilities?







