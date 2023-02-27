Diver22 in
Impact of not getting promoted
How does not getting promoted at certain time affect your career?
Do recruiters think before approaching such candidates who have not been promoted to X level after Y years of experience?
bringeeRecruiter
From a recruiting standpoint, we don't really think about it too much, but that could be something that a hiring manager or interviewer wants to pry into a bit. It'll depend on why you're not getting promoted (whether or not it's a choice of yours), so I'd be careful in how you explain it. Overall though, if you've been with the same company for a long time without a promotion, we tend to lean towards it being the company's fault and not necessarily your fault. The way I see it, if you're good enough that the company doesn't want to fire you, then you're an asset, whether or not you're being promoted.
