Software Engineer  

Bloomberg offer / negotiations senior software engineer

Got an offer from bloomberg today.

Sr sofware engineer.

Seems pretty low.

Interviewed with 2 teams and bith wsnted to hire me, but I had to choose one.

What should i do?
company icon
Bloomberg
Senior software engineer
New York City
Total per year
$240K
Level
Senior software engineer
Base
$200K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$40K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
4 Years
fOf3KdnuzkSoftware Engineer  
Congrats! Getting an offer rn is a blessing, I'll take it if you dont want it lol
4

