Bloomberg offer / negotiations senior software engineer
Got an offer from bloomberg today.
Sr sofware engineer.
Seems pretty low.
Interviewed with 2 teams and bith wsnted to hire me, but I had to choose one.
What should i do?
fOf3KdnuzkSoftware Engineer
Congrats! Getting an offer rn is a blessing, I'll take it if you dont want it lol
4
