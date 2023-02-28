Leuxl in
Data analyst position
Was offered an intern data analyst position at Toromont CAT at 22.95/hr CAD. Wondering if i can negotiate pay to be around 27/hr? Also, first time negotiating pay, any tips?
Caterpillar
Data Analyst Intern
Toronto, ON
Total per year
$44.1K
Level
Intern
Base
$44.1K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
madscienceSoftware Engineer
If it's an intern offer, you might have trouble negotiating, but that definitely should not turn you off from attempting it anyways. Better for them to tell you no than for you to say no to yourself. You'll just want to make sure you have good justifications as you approach it. Do you have a competing offer, high cost of living, do you bring new skillsets that could help them out, etc. A lot of it you might not have, which makes it tougher, but still, you can't go wrong asking.
