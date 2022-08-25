Ankhbayasgalan in
Is there any company that want to recruite the no degree full-stack dev?
In case of personal experience:
Front-end: ReactJS, nextjs + ssr + ssg + static, tailwind, HTML, CSS, SASS
Back-end: nodeJS, expressJS, Java, springboot, python + flask
Infrastructure: AWS, GCP, Firebase, travis CI, circle CI, github actions, kubernetes, ALB, system architecture,
Additional: UI/UX design on Figma, security penetration test, forensic, crypto analyse on security.
5
2237
Sort by:
1
JojomanChief of Staff
Sounds great. Appreciate for your intention and work. 👏
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,381
Hi, I am exactly this person - no-degree full stack dev.
Currently in big tech and getting contacted by big names, even FAAANG