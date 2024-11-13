defaanged in
Offer Eval: Github vs Google
Not sure which to go with here. I'm about 3 years into my career and right now I'm looking to job hop to maximize comp with my secondary priority being a nice work culture. I don't mind too much if I don't learn at a crazy fast rate, as long as I can keep my job steady.
My current TC is 135k, so both of these offers represents a pretty significant bump. The question is which would have the easier work culture?
Github E2 - 210k TC, 165k base, 12k stock, 33k target bonus. Fully remote.
Google L3 - 213k TC, 147k base, 36k stock, 30k target bonus. In-office in Irvine, CA.
B KSales Engineer
How do you value being fully remote vs moving to Irvine? That’s the big question I think.
24
defaangedSoftware Engineer
Good point, I forgot to mention. I'm already in California so it's not a big deal for me, I essentially stay in the same place for both of these roles.
7
