Final year student looking for fte roles





Thank you.

Hi all, I'm a final year student from India and currently I'm looking for fte roles. I'm open to work and currently looking for swe roles from companies that can sponsor visas (if the role is not for India location). I have one internship experience from a startup and one more intership+fte offer (starting from Jan to July). The offer is pretty mediocre so I want to interview more and try my best to grab better offers before I graduate. Also, the offer I have is from a startup and since the market is pretty bad rn I want to stay safe by having some more good offers in hand. I will be graduating in August 2023. Please dm/comment if anyone can help me with the same. As for sponsorships, basically most of the major companies sponsor visa(especially for Asia/Europe)