Sending resumes: quality or quantity?
I've heard multiple opinions on this but I'm keen to hear a few more 😃
With the current market I see two strategies to try and find a job asap:
- Focus on quantity, which means send as many resumes as possible. This implies not spending too much time in each individual application, rather having a standard resume (or a few versions) and just send it out machine-gun style.
- Focus on quality: spend significant time analysing each individual job post and adapting your resume accordingly, trying to maximise the probability of a match. This is a lot more time consuming which means you'll be sending out a lot fewer resumes.
Thoughts?
konpekiTechnical Program Manager
Quantity for sure, mainly because I've seen plenty of colleagues and stories about people having 100% perfect matches for the role and still not getting call backs. If you get a direct referral or are applying to a job specifically because a recruiter or hiring manager asked you to, then yeah spend some time on it, but otherwise, don't waste your time perfecting each application because it probably won't pay off.
PlayerOnePrincipal
This
