Sending resumes: quality or quantity?

I've heard multiple opinions on this but I'm keen to hear a few more 😃





With the current market I see two strategies to try and find a job asap:





- Focus on quantity, which means send as many resumes as possible. This implies not spending too much time in each individual application, rather having a standard resume (or a few versions) and just send it out machine-gun style.

- Focus on quality: spend significant time analysing each individual job post and adapting your resume accordingly, trying to maximise the probability of a match. This is a lot more time consuming which means you'll be sending out a lot fewer resumes.





Thoughts?