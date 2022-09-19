19g618l2gvvd4v in
Looking for a Mentor
Good Afternoon, I have recently have been exposed to the world of product management and I am looking for a mentor to navigate the space.
f4jkanfd03Product Manager
What year are you in school? PM is an interesting world to navigate because everyone has found a different path to their roles.
dominokingProduct Manager
second this comment. PMs usually have a unique skill set so jumping right into the field is pretty difficult. Having some prerequisite experience in sde, design/ux, or even project management are core skills
