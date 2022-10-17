Need Advice in Role Switch

I want to switch from QA to SDE role, and get into good PBC. I joined the company 3 months ago (on-campus offer) but haven't learned anything interesting, just filling up excel sheets and switching multiple screens to check if DDL is correct or not!!





I am from tier 3 college so didn't had that much exposure about what to do to get a good job. I know Beginner level DSA and have some knowledge on web development.





Please advice me on how to achieve my aim in switching this role. What all skills to acquire and include in resume? And resources to follow.





Thanks!