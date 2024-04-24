MIS Major with 2 iOS Apps (one charted). Wondering what my job prospects look like post grad.

Hi All, I am a MIS major at The University of Oklahoma. Did not choose the CS route due to burnout from high school (top 5 STEM magnet school in Texas) and other personal reasons at the time. I am wanting to break into SWE and already have an development internship I did last summer. I am working as a database admin intern this summer. I graduate in 2025 and are considering an extra year to do an accelerated masters in data analytics/IT. I have two iOS apps (full stack) published on the app store, and one reached the top charts for a weekend, surpassing ABC/NBC/CNN/Buzzfeed. Just wondering what I should do to prepare for the job search process. I have been told that my personal projects and well-roundedness will really help, but my major I am unsure of as I know it is not the traditional CS. Please let me know if you have any questions.