Which companies are hiring for a Data Analyst ?
I'm a grad student from Rutgers Business School and graduated in last December.
I've been applying for Data Analyst roles but not having any luck..
I've got 2+ years of experience as a Data Analyst too!
Any leads or referrals in companies that are still hiring will be very much appreciated!
Thank you!
paradoxxxxSecurity Software Engineer
Hey, you might want to check this site https://refermarket.com/ They're offering job referrals to a list of companies that are still hiring. Your role should be there. Try your luck.
