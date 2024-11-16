epoch in  
Product Manager  

I built interviewprep.co to get over my interview anxiety

Like many, I’d get anxious and stuck in my own head during interviews. I realized it wasn’t about not knowing my stuff—it was a lack of practice. Mock interviews seemed like the perfect solution, but scheduling with friends was a nightmare, and I wasn’t keen on spending hundreds on existing services.


While brainstorming with a friend, I had an idea: What if I built an AI-powered platform that lets candidates practice on their own time?


Here’s the problem I set out to solve:

  • Most AI tools are built for recruiters, not candidates. They add pressure instead of reducing it as the voice interview is a one-and-done.
  • Other platforms often glitch or fail to give actionable feedback, leaving users frustrated.


So, I built interviewprep.co —a platform that simulates 15-20 minute mock interviews based on your resume and job description. It’s designed to help candidates get their reps in, improve confidence, and ace their next interview.


What makes us different?

  • Real-time, dynamic back-and-forth with a voice AI agent.
  • Detailed feedback on clarity, engagement, hesitation, and relevance with real examples from the transcript.
  • Quick, easy setup — ready in less than 2 minutes.
  • Accessible pricing: $6.99 per interview on a usage-based model—no monthly subscriptions, just pay for what you need.


We just launched a few weeks ago, and I’d love to hear your thoughts or feedback. Give it a try and let me know what you think!

2
4012
Sort by:
saltyhogfishComputer Science  
Love it! Will use this later today for my NVIDIA interview.
1
epochProduct Manager  
Thank you! Let me know how it goes and good luck for you NVIDIA interview :)
1

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,602