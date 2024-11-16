I built interviewprep.co to get over my interview anxiety
Like many, I’d get anxious and stuck in my own head during interviews. I realized it wasn’t about not knowing my stuff—it was a lack of practice. Mock interviews seemed like the perfect solution, but scheduling with friends was a nightmare, and I wasn’t keen on spending hundreds on existing services.
While brainstorming with a friend, I had an idea: What if I built an AI-powered platform that lets candidates practice on their own time?
Here’s the problem I set out to solve:
- Most AI tools are built for recruiters, not candidates. They add pressure instead of reducing it as the voice interview is a one-and-done.
- Other platforms often glitch or fail to give actionable feedback, leaving users frustrated.
So, I built interviewprep.co —a platform that simulates 15-20 minute mock interviews based on your resume and job description. It’s designed to help candidates get their reps in, improve confidence, and ace their next interview.
What makes us different?
- Real-time, dynamic back-and-forth with a voice AI agent.
- Detailed feedback on clarity, engagement, hesitation, and relevance with real examples from the transcript.
- Quick, easy setup — ready in less than 2 minutes.
- Accessible pricing: $6.99 per interview on a usage-based model—no monthly subscriptions, just pay for what you need.
We just launched a few weeks ago, and I’d love to hear your thoughts or feedback. Give it a try and let me know what you think!