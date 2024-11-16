I built interviewprep.co to get over my interview anxiety

Like many, I’d get anxious and stuck in my own head during interviews. I realized it wasn’t about not knowing my stuff—it was a lack of practice. Mock interviews seemed like the perfect solution, but scheduling with friends was a nightmare, and I wasn’t keen on spending hundreds on existing services.





While brainstorming with a friend, I had an idea: What if I built an AI-powered platform that lets candidates practice on their own time?





Here’s the problem I set out to solve:

Most AI tools are built for recruiters, not candidates. They add pressure instead of reducing it as the voice interview is a one-and-done.

Other platforms often glitch or fail to give actionable feedback, leaving users frustrated.





So, I built interviewprep.co —a platform that simulates 15-20 minute mock interviews based on your resume and job description. It’s designed to help candidates get their reps in, improve confidence, and ace their next interview.





What makes us different?

Real-time, dynamic back-and-forth with a voice AI agent.

back-and-forth with a voice AI agent. Detailed feedback on clarity, engagement, hesitation, and relevance with real examples from the transcript.

with real examples from the transcript. Quick, easy setup — ready in less than 2 minutes.

— ready in less than 2 minutes. Accessible pricing: $6.99 per interview on a usage-based model—no monthly subscriptions, just pay for what you need.





We just launched a few weeks ago, and I’d love to hear your thoughts or feedback. Give it a try and let me know what you think!