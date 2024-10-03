mlf68x1 in
Poll
Where do I belong
In todays market where does a 9-5'r fit in .....
I was thinking, I'm 52 yrs old and worked a large portion of my life working at the companies end results, never my own, of course we all heard about IRAs, company stocks, but my check barely covered my expenses,... not the frills expenses either. I started thinking about what I'm going to put down for my experiences in this new age world of software,apps, now A.I. I can inch my way through a computer, I've commanded a prompt or two but that's bout it. Where am I going with this?,.....,, Do You? Y or N
Closed
10 participants
5
3005
Sort by:
1
zeebestsweSoftware Engineer
IMHO if you’re in management, and consulting, by now you should have an amazing network of business people and I would try & start a business instead.
With the use of AI you can easily run generated marketing, based on trends generate content on social media and sell…whatever, services, products, customers, employees…whatever brings profit.
You do need to learn AI to survive in this works these days, but maybe not as an engineer, but make use of it in your own expertise you’ve gathered over last 30 years
With the use of AI you can easily run generated marketing, based on trends generate content on social media and sell…whatever, services, products, customers, employees…whatever brings profit.
You do need to learn AI to survive in this works these days, but maybe not as an engineer, but make use of it in your own expertise you’ve gathered over last 30 years
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,579
Idk man weird question. Are you asking if at this age you can learn AI as in machine learning, data science, gen AI or LLMs to land a 6 figure job?
I don’t think age is an issue, but willingness to learn.
If you’re not making 6 figures now - it’s probably worth trying; if you are - well it depends.
Yes AI / Machine Learning / Data Scientists with 5y+ experience make $200k+ easy with TCs close to $500k (stocks over 4 years compounding with new grants every year).
Is it worth to chase that during last 10 years of your career? Depends on what you’re making now, but landing an IT job is not super easy, especially without experience.