Feeling extremely unmotivated and uninterested

Hi guys I wanted to ask What you guys do when you don't feel motivated and don't even feel like pressing the keyboard but you have a lot of things to do, I've been forcing myself to press the keyboard since morning and it has been going on for days now





Aside other things like I got fired unfairly last year and I haven't been able to get another job, I had an abusive and traumatic upbringing and I have been trying to get over it but it's just kind of hard, so whenever I start thinking all these things I feel unmotivated to work on my personal projects and other stuffs and at time I don't even get the meaning of life





Please what do you guys do when you're feeling extremely unmotivated?