MAANG+ London hiring
Hey everyone,
I'm curious about the hiring scene for MAANG+ in London. Does anyone know if they're planning to hire more soon? I've seen a few Meta roles pop up, but that's about it. Also damn hard to even get an interview, but assuming it's probably due to the massive anount of ppl applying and the high quality of the current labour pool with the lay-offs and what not.
Also, I'm on the lookout for a referral. I've been a senior backend (and sort of full-stack) developer for over 5 years, and I'm ready to take the leap into big tech.
Bit of background on myself: BSc in STEM subject from top 5 uk uni and a MSc in CS from a Russel group. Worked in some unicorn startups and scale-ups.
Would really appreciate any help or tips you can offer!
Cheers!
bringeeRecruiter
I'm just guessing, but I would expect them to pick back up in Q1, possibly Q2 next year with hiring. Normally in November/December, hiring slows down anyways because companies want to reign in the finances ahead of the new year, people tend to take a lot of time off, etc. so when they do their headcount/budget planning in the new year, they'll usually pick it up from there.
OneillSoftware Engineer
🙏 hoping so!
