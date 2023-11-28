MAANG+ London hiring





I'm curious about the hiring scene for MAANG+ in London. Does anyone know if they're planning to hire more soon? I've seen a few Meta roles pop up, but that's about it. Also damn hard to even get an interview, but assuming it's probably due to the massive anount of ppl applying and the high quality of the current labour pool with the lay-offs and what not.





Also, I'm on the lookout for a referral. I've been a senior backend (and sort of full-stack) developer for over 5 years, and I'm ready to take the leap into big tech.





Bit of background on myself: BSc in STEM subject from top 5 uk uni and a MSc in CS from a Russel group. Worked in some unicorn startups and scale-ups.





Would really appreciate any help or tips you can offer!





Cheers!





