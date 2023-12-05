J9K9 in  
Software Engineer  

Meta, IBM create AI Alliance to share technology industrywide

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-12-05/meta-ibm-create-industrywide-ai-alliance-to-share-technology


Non-Paywalled: https://archive.ph/SGHAj


"The coalition, called the AI Alliance, will focus on the responsible development of AI technology, including safety and security tools, according to a statement Tuesday. The group also will look to increase the number of open source AI models — rather than the proprietary systems favored by some companies — develop new hardware and team up with academic researchers."


2
4084
Sort by:
RoundUp1Technical Program Manager  
Lol, the whole OpenAI debacle really starting to change the game here. It's hard for me not to be cynical about this alliance just self-serving their own interests though.
3

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,503