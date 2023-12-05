J9K9 in
Meta, IBM create AI Alliance to share technology industrywide
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-12-05/meta-ibm-create-industrywide-ai-alliance-to-share-technology
Non-Paywalled: https://archive.ph/SGHAj
"The coalition, called the AI Alliance, will focus on the responsible development of AI technology, including safety and security tools, according to a statement Tuesday. The group also will look to increase the number of open source AI models — rather than the proprietary systems favored by some companies — develop new hardware and team up with academic researchers."
RoundUp1Technical Program Manager
Lol, the whole OpenAI debacle really starting to change the game here. It's hard for me not to be cynical about this alliance just self-serving their own interests though.
