Bloomberg internal transfer tc change

What is the internal transfer at Bloomberg look like ? Does the tc changes if you move to new team ? Does any one know which teams are good in nyc ?
MooseSoftware Engineer at Bloomberg2 days ago
I recently switched to a new team at Bloomberg and it had no effect on my TC. My new team is really excellent and is actually looking for 2 more people
BarclaysplcSoftware Engineering Manager 2 days ago
May I know your new team or location ?
