PlayStation to stop Twitter/X integration

PS5/PS4 will no longer have Twitter/X integration as of Nov 13th, 2023.





Not that I ever used Twitter on my PS5 but I know a lot of people who like the "Share to Twitter" option for screenshots/video recaps. I think it could spell a larger issue if other companies stop integrating Twitter/X into their services.