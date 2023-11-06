Calculatron99 in  
PlayStation to stop Twitter/X integration

https://twitter.com/Wario64/status/1721608444615311637?s=20


PS5/PS4 will no longer have Twitter/X integration as of Nov 13th, 2023.


Not that I ever used Twitter on my PS5 but I know a lot of people who like the "Share to Twitter" option for screenshots/video recaps. I think it could spell a larger issue if other companies stop integrating Twitter/X into their services.

ZTrope90Product Designer  
Microsoft also did this with xbox, with their reasoning being the huge API cost
