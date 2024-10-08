novatech in
Access to Radford compensation study?
Does anyone know how to get access to the radford compensation data as an individual? The data in levels.fyi is great, but I know for a fact certain companies use radford data for salary levels, and the fact that they have access to the data but individuals don't seems like an unfair advantage that I would be interested in leveling off.
1
1413
Sort by:
bringeeRecruiter
I don't have access anymore, but used to for my old recruiting job and honestly, the salaries on Levels are really accurate and their trends reports match up really well. Companies that use Radford also don't always use the exact numbers, they'll often benchmark it with their own research and experiences, so I honestly don't think it'll be much more helpful than some of the Levels data.
3
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,579