Level 63 Compensation at Microsoft India

Hello friends,





Need advise related to my Microsoft offer.





I have received an offer for Sr Design Program Manager (Level 63). I am from non-tech background with 15 years of exp in creative and digital product design operations.





Current CTC is 49.5 LPA (fixed) + 5.5 LPA (variable)





Microsft offered me 54 LPA (fixed) + 17LPA (stocks per year) + Upto 30% Performance bonus (which I think can go as low upto 5%). I am not too hopeful about the bonus.





I feel they are low-balling me.

Should I negotiate for higher fixed or stocks?