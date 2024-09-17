Rax in
Level 63 Compensation at Microsoft India
Hello friends,
Need advise related to my Microsoft offer.
I have received an offer for Sr Design Program Manager (Level 63). I am from non-tech background with 15 years of exp in creative and digital product design operations.
Current CTC is 49.5 LPA (fixed) + 5.5 LPA (variable)
Microsft offered me 54 LPA (fixed) + 17LPA (stocks per year) + Upto 30% Performance bonus (which I think can go as low upto 5%). I am not too hopeful about the bonus.
I feel they are low-balling me.
Should I negotiate for higher fixed or stocks?
CodeGunnerSoftware Engineer
This can be the highest they offer because they are moving office from China to India and large amount positions need to fill.
