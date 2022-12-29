Product/Program Manager - How do I get a break as PM in tech industry in US

Hi Everyone ,

I have a bachelors in computer science and over 7+years of experinece as a Product Manager and Lead overseas. For the past 3.5 years Iam working as a Tech Support Specialist for one of the FAANG companies. I completed an internship as a product desinger.





I applied to multiple roles and attended intevriews no feedback. Please let me know how I should approach for applying and also interviewing for the roles.









Thank you.