Galadriel6 in
Product/Program Manager - How do I get a break as PM in tech industry in US
Hi Everyone ,
I have a bachelors in computer science and over 7+years of experinece as a Product Manager and Lead overseas. For the past 3.5 years Iam working as a Tech Support Specialist for one of the FAANG companies. I completed an internship as a product desinger.
I applied to multiple roles and attended intevriews no feedback. Please let me know how I should approach for applying and also interviewing for the roles.
Thank you.
0
1705
