Senior Engineer at Airbnb?

Hey all! I have a family connection who is an exec at Airbnb and would be willing to refer me to a position there. I'm a Senior Software Engineer at a large (but not huge) publicly traded fintech. In my role, I architect, size, and plan the backend pieces of various high-impact product features. I also mentor other engineers and get involved in cross-team efforts.





I see a few Senior roles at Airbnb that I'd be interested in applying to, but I'm wondering if the requirements for a Senior at Airbnb are heavier than for a Senior at my company. It's always hard to tell if it's just impostor syndrome talking, or if I'm wise to be cautious (I don't want to show up underskilled for a role and get PIPed).





Any software devs at Airbnb that can speak to what the expectations are of a senior? Interested in anything from technical skills to work/life balance, etc.





Thanks!