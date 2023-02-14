R H in
You are still under consideration ?!!
I had my full-day interview last week, and after a week, I got the following email from the recruiter manager. Would you please let me know your thoughts on it?
Thank you for the time you have dedicated. We are quite a bit further behind with other candidates, but I will keep you posted as I have an update.
You are still under consideration.
Have a lovely rest of the week.
Sounds like they're telling you not to think they've ghosted you after not hearing from them for a week. They're going to interview others and make a decision once they know all the candidates as well as they know you. But you're still in the game. So just hold tight.
