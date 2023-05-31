How to navigate a rehire?

I was laid off late last year. Finding another job was rough. I had to take a huge paycut but I've been working at a company that seems more stable for a few months now.









A few days ago an executive at the company that laid me off reached out and seems to be pushing for me to come back as part of a new project that needs my skillset.









Here are a few questions that I have:

Does it still look bad to hop after a few months if I'm returning to a previous employer?





How do I handle the elephant in the room? They laid me off and I'm going to need some assurance that it won't happen again. Should I ask for something like 6 months of guaranteed severance?



