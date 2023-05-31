asdfasdfasdfasdfasdf in
How to navigate a rehire?
I was laid off late last year. Finding another job was rough. I had to take a huge paycut but I've been working at a company that seems more stable for a few months now.
A few days ago an executive at the company that laid me off reached out and seems to be pushing for me to come back as part of a new project that needs my skillset.
Here are a few questions that I have:
- Does it still look bad to hop after a few months if I'm returning to a previous employer?
- How do I handle the elephant in the room? They laid me off and I'm going to need some assurance that it won't happen again. Should I ask for something like 6 months of guaranteed severance?
- Should I sidestep these issues by pushing for them to bring me on as a contractor? The work they want me to do is in a totally different timezone so I could easily work my current position and contract for them without an overlap.
4
2605
Sort by:
YUHIYOLSoftware Engineer
I'd say it doesn't look bad if you're hopping back to your previous employer after only a few months. I think most recruiters/hiring managers would understand that move. You could also just opt to leave off that short job from your resume and tell them you were looking for work for a while after being laid off. I'd definitely encourage trying to negotiate. Depending on the company, you may or may not be able to negotiate the severance, but it's worth a shot just for the justification you already laid out. If they can't negotiate severance, then I say just try to negotiate for a way higher cash bonus, that way your comp isn't tied to too much equity. If you want, you could see if they'd be open to having you as a contractor, it might work best for them too. The biggest thing to consider will probably any tax implications on your end whether or not it makes sense.
9
asdfasdfasdfasdfasdfSite Reliability (SRE)
Thanks for taking the time to reply. I appreciate your advice. :)
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,454