Just got a full time offer, should I have asked for more?
Got offered a full time role after years of jumping between contract roles, wondering if I couldve asked for more. Working as manual QA tester, about 6 YOE. Currently at $44/hr, and asked for 100K, which they agreed to. You think I could've gotten around 110-115K? No stock options, bonus based on performance.
Bank of America
Quality Specialist II
Charlotte
Total per year
$100K
Level
Band 5
Base
$100K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
6 Years
3
1655
sabankadData Engineer
You might have but the offer is already signed right? No point in looking back now. It'll only bother you more. I think the thing to consider is the fact you landed a solid offer during a tough hiring market. Congrats on the new job!
6
