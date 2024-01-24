Promo from L4 to L5 in Amazon

Hello, It is highly likely that I may get promoted from L4 to L5 as a Software Development Engineer in Q1 of 2024. How much raise should I expect in terms of base salary, stocks and bonus after the promotion? It would be quite helpful to understand the numbers in order to negotiate with my manager fairly. Current base pay: 132k Stocks: 25 shares before the 1:20 split. Years of experience with Amazon is 2.5 years. All responses are appreciated. Thank you in advance.